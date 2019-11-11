The social media: An evolution of a global public sphere

…a canvas upon which artists paint

By Osa Amadi

Think about it. The social media is the new artists’ canvas upon which artists from all walks of life paint the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly.

It is the new stage where all sorts of drama are staged. In the social media, you will find arts, culture, tourism, music, everything!

Only a few years ago, communication scholars had pondered whether the social media was really a mass media or not. Today however, no one is in doubt any longer that the social media has become not only a mass media, but a super mass media which has taken shape and still evolving towards perfection.

The social media is one of the greatest things that have ever happened to humanity and our world. Agreed, the social media is wild, but it is taming itself. Pressures and influences, exerted especially from the traditional print and electronic media whose foundations were founded upon credibility, are also helping to shape the social media for good. Besides all that, the social media is regulating itself.

The social media is predicated on freedom and the democratization of media access. Billions of people now have access and the technical ability to come to, and operate at the public sphere. It is however becoming clear that the freedom on the social media, like other types of freedom, is not absolute.

The fact that people could be taken to court for publishing libelous materials on the social media, sanctioned or even expelled from work or school for what they say or post on social media show that the social media has finally come to exist as a mass media and even surpassed the abilities of the conventional mass media.

The social media is also brave. It says a lot of things the traditional media does not have the liver to say. Agreed, some of those things it says often turn out to be ruses. But beyond that, most of what is on the social media are true. The social media breaks more news than the newspaper, radio and TV stations. What the more credible media does is to confirm the items on the social media – whether they are authentic or fraud.

When we make distinctions between the users and operators of the social media and those of the more traditional media like newspapers, radio and TV, we may forget that in reality, there are no such distinctions. Those who operate on the traditional media are also those who operate on the social media. For instance, the Vanguard Newspaper, the Guardian, Punch, Thisday, Daily Sun, etc., and their audiences are also on the social media from where they promote their businesses and attract traffic to their websites like other business entities.

Another important bedrock of the social media is comedy. The social media is a playground; it is like a stage with the microphone in the hand of a comedian. We must learn, and a lot of people have already learned not to take serious everything we get from the social media. While a lot of what we get from the social media turn out to be true, many of them too are jokes, perhaps expensive jokes.

As a (new) mass media, the social media is not likely to escape the persecutions older media suffered in the hands of government and some wealthy people who take the social media comedy in bad faith. Already, the age old repressive forces are arm-twisting the social media and trying to find ways of curtailing its freedom and audacity. But as the older media survived its own persecutions, so also shall the social media survive it.

We therefore enjoin all people of good conscience to join the Social Media Freedom Advocacy and become a social media freedom advocate. Register your protest against the shackling of the social media, against tampering with the inalienable freedom of the social media, the right to free speech, the freedom of expression as guaranteed in the constitutions of many countries.

The evolution of a global public sphere

The concept of a public sphere which later materialized in the print (newspapers, magazine, books, etc.) and the electronic media (radio, TV) was given by the German Sociologist, Jurgen Habermas, born in 1929.

Habermas was alarmed by the massification, atomization, and standardization of the public during his days. His description of the evolution of three types of public spheres corresponded to: The original or ideal public sphere, the bourgeoisie public sphere, and the capitalist public sphere. And then there was a prediction of the ultimate emergence of a global public sphere which is now being fulfilled in the form of the social media.

Habermas defined the public sphere as “an arena, independent of government (even if in receipt of state funds) and also enjoying autonomy from partisan economic forces, which is dedicated to rational debate (i.e. debate and discussion which is not ‘interests’, ‘disguised’, or ‘manipulated’) and which is both accessible to entry and open to inspection by the citizenry. It is here, in this public sphere, that public opinion is formed.”

Throughout the feudal system and the eighteenth-century Britain, the state and the church became so powerful and therefore tried to curtail people’s freedom of speech and other rights as it exists in the ‘original or ideal public sphere’. But with the emergence of the bourgeoisie class in an expanding capitalist society, came demands for wider and more effective political representation to facilitate expansion of the businesses of the bourgeoisies. As a result, greater freedom of the press was fought for and won. Owing to wider availability of printing facilities and reduction in cost of newspapers, what Habermas described as ‘bourgeois public sphere’ developed.

“However, as capitalism expanded and attained dominance,” writes Daya Kishan Thussu in “International Communication: Continuity and Change”, the call for reforms of the state (as was done in the ‘bourgeois public sphere’) was replaced by an effort to take it over to further business interests,” thereby reducing the autonomy of the public sphere.

In this capitalist public sphere, the mass media which became monopoly capitalist organizations preoccupied themselves with promotion of capitalist interests, compromising their roles as credible disseminators of information for the public sphere. Habermas describes the capitalist public sphere as ‘the refeudalization of the public sphere.”

In concluding that seminal work on the public sphere, Thussu highlighted the usefulness of the concept of the public sphere for understanding the democratic potential for communication processes, and then announced that “in recent years, with the globalization of the media and communication, there has been talk of a ‘global public sphere’ where issues of international significance – environment, human rights, gender and ethnic equality – can be articulated through the mass media.” Without doubt, what we are seeing in the social media is the emergence of that predicted ‘global public sphere’.

The purpose of this equally seminal work is to educate those who have set out to muzzle the social media space in Nigeria and help them to see down the long road of battle between the public sphere and constituted authorities who have always sought to repress the inalienable freedom of the space. It is also for government to realize that it is a battle it has never won and can never win; that it will be another effort in futility.

If all the swords of the feudal age and the sophisticated weapons of the capitalist age could not cow and suppress media freedom and right to free speech, there is no reason believe that all the armored tanks and ammunitions of the Federal Government of Nigeria will succeed in that over-ambitious project of silencing the media, including the social media, the emerging global public sphere.

* Osa Amadi is the Arts Editor of Vanguard Newspaper and a Social Media Freedom Advocate

