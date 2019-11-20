The Rise and Rise of Martin Fayomi who promotes Nigerian music abroad

By Rita Okoye

US-based Nigerian entrepreneur and showbiz executive, Martin Fayomi, has been working behind the scene to ensuring that Nigerian music goes beyond the shores of the country.

A Nigerian descent, Fayomi is the founder and CEO of Firematic Entertainment, an outfit that specializes in the curation of Afrobeats music and talent management.

His love for Afrobeats music has led to the promoting of Nigerian music and creative talents in the Nigerian music industry which has accorded Afrobeats international recognitions.

Born in the 70s in the city of Lagos, Fayomi had his primary education in Oxford Nursery & Primary school, Ikoyi, before advancing to complete his secondary school education in Unity Secondary School, Ikere.

He later proceeded to New York in the United States of America where he obtained his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Pre-Medicine from St. John’s University.

Fayomi has a Masters degree in Epidemiology from the New York Medical College. He also has a postgraduate diploma from the prestigious Harvard University.

As an entrepreneur, he has several successful companies to his name. Among the companies are Firematic Entertainment, Statscorp Analysts Consulting firm, Braydieux Media & Communications, Martkin Logistics, LLC.

Notable among the a-list Nigerian artists he has promoted in the US include D’Banj, JJC, Banky W, DJ Spinall, Zlatan Ibile, Iceberg Slim to mention a few.

Martin Fayomi holds an impeccable reputation for his massive contribution to the growth of Afrobeats in diaspora.

He is happily married and blessed with two children.

Vanguard