The People’s Hero reality TV show: Team Ofuobi wins first round

By Ayo Onikoyi

With a perfect fusion of singing, dancing, spoken word and acting, audience were taken on a thrilling journey down the memory lane at the People’s Hero live show last weekend as different groups performed artistic piece centred around the origin of the Igbo market days namely Eke, Orio, Afor and Nkwo in a tales by moonlight setting.

The twenty finalists of The People’s Hero show had been divided into five groups of four persons comprising a dancer, singer, actor and spoken work artiste. The groups, Agwu, Obidike, Obinwanne, Ofuobi and Ichekwu were all given a task to work with the theme “Egwu-Onwa” known in English as “Tales by Moonlight” to create stories around the Igbo market days with each art playing significant role.

Each group performed to thrill the audience and impress the judges who were very demanding and expected nothing short of excellent performances. The judges expected rich delivery of Igbo culture creatively expressed in the four arts. At the end of the performances, two of the three judges rated the Ofuobi group the best for the night and urged other groups to work harder and improve their skills.

No eviction happened at the show as all the groups were pardoned and urged to go back to drawing tables and improve on their performances. The show is getting fiercer as eviction may commence from next week.

Vanguard