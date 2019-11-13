The only time that Messi has asked to swap shirts

Lionel Messi is quite used to opposition players asking him if they can swap shirts after the game, but he has also done the same on one occasion in his career.

The Barcelona captain revealed that he has asked the current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane for a swap while the latter was playing for Los Blancos.

“I’m don’t ask for shirts, I usually swap them, but I asked Zidane once,” Messi said in an interview with TyC Sports a few years ago.

“If there is an Argentine I swap it with him, but, unless someone asks me, I’m not asking anyone.

“The game Messi referred to was a Clasico that was played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Zidane wearing a shirt with the No.5 on his back.

Source: Marca

