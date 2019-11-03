The great day of extraordinary miracles

By Pastor Kumuyi

PSALMS 118:24 “This is the day…”

We etch into our minds , remarkable and unforgettable events and experiences of great significance, which have impacted on our lives and the lives of others dearest to us, because of their scale and magnitude: often times, we chose a day to mark and celebrate such events in order to buttress their importance.

And today, God wants to do a great thing in your life so that you would be able to add it up into your to-do list of items earmarked for celebration. You can make today happen for you and your family. All that is required is for you to come out of your shelter of sin and allow the deluge of the mercy of God drench you.

This is because extraordinary things take place in the lives of those who let go of sin and let God superintend their daily affairs. That is why the scriptures says in Matthew 19:26 “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

God has set today aside as a great day for a better beginning in your life. I pray that your cognitive and affective behaviour will be charged up and that your heart will be enlightened to assimilate the import of what today has for you.

You should yearn for the true salvation that originates from Calvary and through the very heart of Christ unto a sinner, which shatters all the works and influence of Satan as well as every consequence of sin. Such a salvation is exemplary and deserving respect and admiration in the eyes men. This is because any where and every where a believer is seen, the banner of righteousness heralds him or her, and creates the aura of dignity.

Jesus did not come into the world so that we would be condemned, but that we might be reconciled unto God. If Christ originally was set out to condemn us, then we would have become outcasts, without any hope of heaven: we would have been forever doomed in eternal torment alongside the devil and his fallen angels because of the damning problem of sin inherent in man.

Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;”

The open secret before us all is that where ever you find the offspring of Adam there is an existential heightened degree of possibility that the person is a sinner. And all those who hide under the curtain of religion and religious activities and programmes to perpetrate sin will live to tell the ugly consequences of their actions because hidden secret sins committed by men, but hidden before mere mortals, is an open scandal before God in heaven who will treat it with all the graveness it serves. •To be continued

And you know deep down in your heart, nobody needs to tell you this truth, that any one born of a man and a woman is a sinner: nobody taught you how to tell lies and you did not enroll in a school in order to learn how to tell lies or steal from your mother’s pot of soup and or from the pocket of an older folk. That goes to show that sin is in our nature.

Psalms 51:5 “Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.”

Because sin is part of the makeup of the natural man, man and his kind have become susceptible to sin due to their habits, practice and lifestyle. You may try to be better, but the more you try, through your own self-styled personal effort, the worse you would become and even find yourself delving deeper into sinful absurdities.

The state of our abject helplessness in the face of sin is what drove God into sending His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to lay down His life without murmur.

Hence, you do not need to wait until a preacher tells you that you are a sinner before you would own up the truth and or admit guilt. But the good news is that Jesus came to be your Saviour.

Matthew 1:21 “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.”

Few tend to second-guess the authenticity and the Messiahship of Jesus Christ and opt for clueless alternatives because religion, the opium of the people, has blinded their eyes from seeing the stark contrast between the Redeemer and the rest of the deceptive pack who are only interested in lining their pockets so as to satisfy their selfish desires and lusts. But the universally acceptable version of the account of the Redeemer can best be told by the infallible word of God.

John 3:16-17 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

The same scripture also tells us that the gift of salvation that poured down from the fountain of heaven has its’ originating source in Jesus Christ the only Son of God.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

In order to buttress further the saving worth of the merciful Christ, when a lynching religious mob vexed with a mission to kill the adulterous woman, arrived the scene at the temple, where Jesus taught the people: He had to bust their bubble of expectation by refusing to crown the woman a sinner: a ticket for her death. Neither would He call the infamous Zacchaeus a sinner because He did not come all the way from heaven to put labels on us. But to offer us the gift of salvation by reconciling us with His heavenly Father.

Jesus came for you. He came not to condemn you, but to set you free from the debilitating problem of sin and sorrow, and today is the great day for your salvation. He will never say a word to criticize and condemn you because that is bad news and you know that much already. But the good news is that He will come and save you.

Luke 19:8-9 “And Zacchaeus stood, and said unto the Lord; Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken any thing from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold.

And Jesus said unto him, This day is salvation come to this house, forsomuch as he also is a son of Abraham.”

Jesus also has a similar message for you today. A message you will never hear from any priest nor from any church founder. A message nobody on earth could tell as much as He did.

Luke 19:9 “And Jesus said unto him, This day is salvation come to this house, forsomuch as he also is a son of Abraham.”

Sceptics believe that salvation can only be within the reach of the people after they must have died. Their fallacy states that you cannot know that you are saved, and only after you must have got to the great beyond that you can obtain such knowledge. But their logic is flawed because the purpose of the coming of Jesus Christ, His spoken words of assurance of salvation and His death at the cross of Calvary reveals that freedom from sin can only be obtained by the living here on earth and not the dead in a forever land.

True salvation can be yours today. Any purported salvation coming from the back door will only give you false hope. This is because any salvation coming from any other person, place and or thing, apart from the heavenly approved source Jesus Christ, is false and faulty salvation.

He is the one who died shedding the pure and spotless blood on the cross for the payment of your salvation.

John 1:29 “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.”

The moment you believe His saving power and embrace Him into your life by accepting Christ as your Lord and personal Saviour your life would become a wonder unto the many who had known you in time past.

Though you are lost in the wilderness of sin and sorrow, yet Jesus is determined to fetch you out from the headache it brings. The blaring appeal God is making to you is so that the sin problem in your life and all the allied consequences associated with sin could be terminated out of your life and family through the invincible blood of Jesus.

This message is coming to you because God knew that it will get to you and He ordained it for you to receive it. That is why today is a chosen and a set apart day programmed by the heavenly Father to free you from the bondage of sin and Satan.

Luke 4:18-20 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord. And he closed the book, and he gave it again to the minister, and sat down. And the eyes of all them that were in the synagogue were fastened on him.”

Today is the day the Lord has chosen to take away every yoke in your life and all the loads and luggage the devil has piled on you shall be destroyed. This is because today is the appointed hour for your fulfilment, and you will be saved completely and entirely from sin and Satan.

In spite of the very best insurance policy God has earmarked for you, you still have to play a crucial and decisive role so as to enjoy and experience such gorgeous generosity.

Listen to me. Christ has done the difficulty part by going to the cross to pay the ultimate sacrifice; and that was after he had endured humiliation, pain and agony from the highest level: you do not have to do that nor is God demanding such a steep price from you.

Jesus has done the difficult part and He is demanding the simplest of tasks from you. He wants you to open the door of your heart so that He would come right inside and fellowship with you.

Luke 19:5 “And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up, and saw him, and said unto him, Zacchaeus, make haste, and come down; for to day I must abide at thy house.”

Jesus wants to save you and that is why He wants you to come down from the tower of religion and self-deception: He knows, just as much as you possibly know, that you are a sinner and it will not end well for you just as it never ends well for all sinners. As a result of this fact check, Jesus is willing to give you a better ending in life and eternity.

Make haste and come down from that tower of immortality and gambling because you have suffered enough. This is the day of your salvation and Jesus is willing to reside in your heart. All that is expected of you is that you open the door of your heart for Him to come right in.

Jesus will forgive your sins and change your life for good. Even if you are one of those who say that they cannot live and would not be able to live a righteous life on there own. But who can live a righteous life without Christ? Nobody can! It is Christ Jesus that will do it inside you. If you try applying your own terms and conditions, you will fail completely.

That is why you need to look up to Jesus because He is the one that never fails. Just ask Him to come in and He will do just that, forgive you, save you from all sins and live the righteous life through you. How about that!

Acts 16:31 “And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”

The moment for your salvation has arrived and the Saviour is calling you. Make haste and come down because today Jesus must live in your heart. You can cap off today by receiving this great privileged offer from the great God.

Make Jesus your Saviour and He will never condemn you no matter how terrible you were before taking this handsome decisive decision. This is because He knows that you have been bad and the thing that interests Him most is the breaking news: that you are on your way to heaven to be with the Father.

That is why He comes to forgive you and save you from sin so that you will have a clean record with the Father.

Bow your head and close your eyes as you pray after me.

Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner and I know that you have not come to condemn me, but to save me. Lord, today I give my load of sin to you. Please take it away from me. I believe that you died for me on the cross of Calvary. I trust you that your blood that was shed for me will cleanse me. Forgive me and grant me your salvation. Thank you Lord because I know that whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. Because I have called upon you to save me, I believe that I have been saved. Help me to live a righteous life. Thank you Lord. In Jesus name I pray.

Amen.

Vanguard