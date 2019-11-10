The great day of extraordinary miracles

By Pastor Kumuyi

PSALMS 118:24 “This is the day…”

We etch into our minds emotional, remarkable and unforgettable events and experiences of great significance, which have impacted on our lives and the lives of others dearest to us, because of their scale and magnitude: often times, we chose a day to mark and celebrate such events in order to buttress their importance.

And today, God wants to do a great thing in your life so that you would be able to add it up into your to-do list of items earmarked for celebration. You can make today happen for you and your family. All that is required is for you to come out of your shelter of sin and allow the deluge of the mercy of God drench you.

This is because extraordinary things take place in the lives of those who let go of sin and let God superintend their daily affairs. That is why the scriptures says in Matthew 19:26 “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

God has set today aside as a great day for a better beginning in your life. I pray that your cognitive and affective behaviour will be charged up and that your heart will be enlightened to assimilate the import of what today has for you.

You should yearn for the true salvation that originates from Calvary and through the very heart of Christ unto a sinner, which shatters all the works and influence of Satan as well as every consequence of sin. Such a salvation is exemplary and deserving respect and admiration in the eyes men. This is because any where and every where a believer is seen, the banner of righteousness heralds him or her, and creates the aura of dignity.

Jesus did not come into the world so that we would be condemned, but that we might be reconciled unto God. If Christ originally was set out to condemn us, then we would have become outcasts, without any hope of heaven: we would have been forever doomed in eternal torment alongside the devil and his fallen angels because of the damning problem of sin inherent in man.

Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;”

The open secret before us all is that where ever you find the offspring of Adam there is an existential heightened degree of possibility that the person is a sinner. And all those who hide under the curtain of religion and religious activities and programmes to perpetrate sin will live to tell the ugly consequences of their actions because hidden secret sins committed by men, but hidden before mere mortals, is an open scandal before God in heaven who will treat it with all the graveness it serves. •To be continued

Vanguard