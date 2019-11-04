The gallows and ‘Blind Ears’: A correctional tool

By Prisca Sam-Duru

“The eyes are useless to the man whose ears have stopped listening”. The play, “Blind Ears”, staged by the Independent Prisoners Rehabilitation Organisation, IPRO, an Ola Alabi Foundation initiative, was deliberately crafted and directed by Iyke Osoka, as a correctional tool for individuals in custodial centres nationwide.

Regardless that it ended tragically, even when many thought the curtain should have fallen with a ray of hope, the staging of the play was timely; coming at a period the country is in dire need to shrivel crime rate to the barest minimum.

‘Blind Ears’ was staged penultimate weekend as part of activities marking the induction of Ikoyi Prison Inmates into IPRO, at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos. It was produced by Ola Alabi and choreographed by Adekunle Ahmed, as an adaptation of stories collected from experiences of some members of IPRO in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos.

Orphaned and frustrated by a life characterised by abject poverty and abandonment in his hometown, coupled with a strong desire to become wealthy, John Emekulemo Okutupaloto, Jonny for short, seeks greener pasture which takes him to the Mega City of Lagos.

He is shocked by life in the city which he earlier thought was full of roses. Bent on fulfilling his desire of owing a big car and building a mansion, he despises offerings that promote dignity in labour, and joins himself with men of the underworld, on the advice of his childhood friend, Chukwudi aka Mike D Don. Jonny’s first encounter with life within the walls of the prison refuses to create the needed change in his life as his second visit sends him straight to the gallows.

Is it wrong to desire more from life? What do you do, when you want the best from life but end up getting the opposite? In Jonny’s case, who is to blame; the government, family or Jonny himself? These are some of the pertinent posers emanating from the emotive drama, and the earlier everyone begins to supply answers to them, the better for our society.

