The Experience: Paul Adefarasin presents much-loved Lagos concert

The end-of-the-year festive season won’t be complete without the multiple, award-winning gospel music concert, The Experience Lagos. Back for its 14th edition, this year’s event themed ‘Let’s Worship Jesus’will be holding on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan from 7 pm till dawn.

This all-night concert will have you lost in worship, with exceptional gospel music led by some of the most celebrated recording artists of our time including Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Tope Alabi, Donnie McClurkin, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Onos Ariyo and Sammie Okposo.The spectacular line-up also includes newcomers to ‘The Experience’ stage namely Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo and Preye Odede. Host of the event is Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Renowned for being one of the most innovative events of its kind, this year’s event promises several special features such as a performance by the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir during the primetime session of the concert. A compendium of masters of ceremony and spiritual leaders will also be participating in the event.

If previous years’ concerts are anything to go by, one thing is certain – we can expect nothing less than a night full of outstanding music and unforgettable presentations, each more thrilling than the last.

It is definitely a must-attend on the season’s calendar so get ready for an experience of a lifetime. Watch this space – more details to follow shortly.

VANGUARD