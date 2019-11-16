Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has revealed how Ruud van Nistelrooy once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry.

The pair clashed while at Old Trafford as the young Cristiano was coming through to challenge the more experienced Van Nistelrooy.

“Ruud had that kind of ego: he wanted all the passes,” Saha told FourFourTwo.”And sometimes, for the development of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, it was difficult for the manager Sir Alex Ferguson to deal with.

“Did Ruud make Ronaldo cry? Yeah, there were stories because I think they ended up in an argument at the time when Cristiano’s father had passed away, so it wasn’t the right moment.

“Things like that happen when two players have lots of spirits, but I’m sure Ruud regrets some of his words.

“Cristiano was just an animal. I don’t know if you can say that he was a human! You could see from when he was 18 or 19 that this guy was not normal.

“These players who have all the ability recognize that it’s also about working harder than anyone, not just talent.

The top seeds in tennis don’t hit the ball better or have better technique; no, they work harder than anyone, and Cristiano did that.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News