Terrorists kill 53 soldiers in Mali military post

This is one of the deadliest attack against Malian forces this year. PHOTO: AFP/Getty

The death toll from a “terrorist attack” on a military post in northeast Mali Friday has risen to 53, Communication Minister, Yaya Sangare, said on Saturday.

Thirty-five soldiers were killed on Friday in the attack on the spot in Indelimane, Mali about 70 kilometres west of Menaka near the border with Niger, according to the army, which has dubbed the incident a terrorist attack.

An investigation into the attack has been underway, it added.

By far, no group has claimed responsibility for the Mali assault.

Since 2015, the West African country has suffered a spate of terrorist attacks that have killed over 500 people and displaced over 450,000 others.

