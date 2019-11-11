Tension in Kogi as armed hoodlums set fire to SDP office

Barely five days to the governorship election in Kogi State, suspected thugs have set fire to the Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lokoja.

Newsmen gathered that the building was razed on Monday at about 1.00am with valuable items such as furniture, documents, electrical equipment and campaign materials burnt.

The building, which is located few metres away to the state police command headquarters in Lokoja, was reported vandalised on Saturday, Nov. 9, by suspected armed thugs.

Also read:

It was learnt that the SDP rented the building from AVM Ndatsu Umaru, a former military governor of Kwara and Kano States.

When contacted, Mr Akeem Busari, the state commissioner of police, confirmed the incident and said the police had launched investigation into the arson with a view to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that incidence of attacks had increased in the state in the past few days, causing fear and tension among the residents.

In his reaction, the state Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Mukhtar Atima , accused the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) of being behind the attack.

He said the obvious fear of defeat starring APC in the face made it to “release their boys to unleash terror on our party .”

Aside this, he said that the governorship candidate of the party, Mrs Natasha Akpoti had been receiving threats from some quarters.

Also read:

” No amount of harassment and destruction will deter the party and it’s governorship candidate from contesting and winning the Nov. 16 election,” he said .

He appealed to party members and supporters to remain peaceful and not to be deterred by provocative and uncivil conducts of members of the ruling party.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Chairman, Media Committee, Bello/Onoja Campaign Organisation denied allegations that the hoodlums were sponsored by the APC.

He said that Bello and the leadership of the party were currently engaged in rigorous campaigns , saying that ” there is no time for irrelevant issues now.” ( NAN)

Vanguard