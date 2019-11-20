Teenager punches 76-year-old to the ground in anti-Semitic attack in Berlin

A teenager hurled anti-Semitic insults at a 76-year-old man in Berlin before punching him to the ground, police in the German capital said on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, who was with a group, began harassing the man, who was not actually Jewish, in the city of Pankow district on Monday morning, police said.

The two men then got into an argument and the teenager punched the older man several times in the face, causing him to lose his balance and fell to the ground.

Police restrained the younger man before handing him over to his father.

The incident is being investigated as a politically-motivated crime.

Vanguard Nigeria News