Teenager in court for allegedly kidnapping minor

A teenager, Yusuf Obaka, who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja.

The police charged Obaka, 18, who lives in Mpape area, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that one Joseph Ogbeche father of the victim reported the matter on Nov 17 at the Mpape Police Station.

He alleged that the defendant criminally conspired with one Shedrack, now at large and unlawfully abducted the victim for one month and one week.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant confessed to the crime during Police investigation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 272 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for hearing.

Vanguard Nigeria News