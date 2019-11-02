Teemanay, the new vibe of afrobeats

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian born Teemanay, better known as “Young Icon” is an International Afrobeats Artiste whose passion and love for music can’t be overemphasized.

Teemany’s journey into the fiercely competitive music industry became official in November 2014 with the debut of his single titled “Girl For The Night”.

The song was submitted for a radio competition in one of South Africa’s popular radio station called UJ Fm 95.4 which led to Teemanay winning the award for the Best New Artist.

He was on the path of becoming a medical doctor as he excelled in medical school but Teemanay did not find soul satisfaction in that field, against his parents wish, thus he branched into his long childhood passion “music” and he has proven himself to be on the right path from inception.

So far, Teemanay has released singles and an EP titled “Timeless”. He has also performed in many platforms both locally and across the globe.

His latest song, “Vibez” is fast making waves and becoming people’s favorite, and he was lately nicknamed ” The New Vibe of Afrobeats” – coined by his fans from his eccentric sounds.

Teemanany’s love for Afro Dancehall, as he calls it, has also pushed him to travel far and wide in search of a suitable environment that allows him to maximize his potential as an energetic performer and great singer with vocal dexterity.

Adding more robust featured to his music career, Teemanay also got Nominated as “Best Promising Local Artist” in Africa Entertainment Award USA 2018 and currently rated as New York’s favorite in original Afrobeats.

He is currently at the forefront of every African related concert throughout the City, from the Nigerian Independence Concert 2019, to African Restaurant week festival, to Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, to New York Fashion Week Festival, to performing at the just concluded One Africa Concert in New York, to headlining the Afrobeats fest of the Schomburg Center Of Museum Of Arts (New York City).

According to the multi-talented artiste, his major goal is to promote the African culture globally through music and to make an evergreen print in African Music History.

Vanguard News