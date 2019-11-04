Tech-U graduates to become job creators as varsity partners GAU

By Adeola Badru

THE Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, in its desire to produce job creators as graduates have signed a collaborative degree programme agreement with Girne American University (GAU) in Cyprus.

This was the university’s goal to internationalize its programmes and produce highly competent graduates who would create job opportunities instead of job seekers.

Also read:

With this collaboration, interested undergraduates would have the choice of spending their first three or four years in Tech-U, depending on the course being studied, and thereafter proceed to Cyprus to complete their degree programmes in GAU.

While speaking at the signing of the collaboration, in Girne, Cyprus, the Chancellor of the Cyprus-based university, Dr. Serhat Akpinar, expressed his delight at the partnership and pledged his unwavering commitment to the success of the programme, adding that it would also involve partnership in research and faculty members’ exchange.

Dr. Akpinar who described GAU as Cyprus’ top-ranked university, which he said, was noted for its demonstrable leadership in science, technology and innovation, disclosed that there is also the “top-up” agreement through which students could complete their courses at Tech-U and apply to complete their master’s degrees in GAU.

Also speaking at the occasion, the representative of the partner institution and the Director of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, National Universities Commission (NUC), Mrs Constance Goddy-Nnadi, who also represented the commission’s Executive Secretary, Mrs Goddy-Nnadi, agreed that the union would promote capacity-building and quality knowledge acquisition by Nigerian lecturers and students.

In his own remark, Tech-U’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami, affirmed that the partnership is in line with institution’s vision of producing students who would not only change the diminishing job equation but also become key players within the national and international spaces.

The agreement with GAU is coming a year after Tech-U signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exchange programmes with Texas Technical University, USA.

The programme was said to be approved and coordinated by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Vanguard