Tanker loaded with 33,000 litre of petrol intercepted around border to Niger Republic

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product have been arrested by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service in Baure Local Government, Katsina State, while attempting to cross to the border to Niger Republic.

The Comptroller, Katsina Area Command, Kirawa Dahiru Abdullahi confirmed the arrest to newsmen in the state on Monday.

Kirawa said the driver of the tanker has been arrested and in custody assisting customs on investigation before the next line of action.

The Comtrompller, said that the tanker was arrested at a border town, Maibara, which is 16 kilometres to Niger Republic.

Recall that the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had directed that no petroleum products should be supplied to any filling station within 20 kilometres to the borders.

Kirawa said, “The vehicle, with registration number: DBT 574 XA, loaded the petroleum products from Kano depot to Kanya-Babba filing station, Babura local government area in Jigawa State.”

The Comptroller said the arrest was based on a tip-off while also disclosing the arrest of 9 suspected smugglers in connection with smuggling of rice and other prohibited items.

“We have intercepted 295 bales of second-hand clothing, 25 bales of new textile materials and 37 bundles.

“1,365 bags of foreign rice (50kg each), 295 jerricans of vegetable oil (25 litres each), 53 bags of sugar (50kg each), 14 cartons of tiger head batteries, 15 motorcycles.

“We arrested Nine Suspected persons in connection with this.

“The Duty Paid Value of the items is N62million.

“We also arrested eight fairly used vehicles – 8 and one new other.

“The arrest was based on a tip-off. Our officers and men acted on intelligence. We, however, appeal to the good Samaritan to continue to give us credible information in order to ensure we arrest the elements,” the Custom Comptroller however said.

