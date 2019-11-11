Tanker driver on the run after tanker exploded in Lagos

A diesel tanker has exploded early Monday at Ayobo, Abesan Estate, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The driver of the 33,000-litre tanker is said to be on the run after allegedly scooping fuel from a pipeline in the area.

Reports say some members of the community alleged that the driver unsuccessfully tried to scoop fuel from a pipeline after his colleagues reportedly did same.

Sources say the tanker hit an electrical cable resulting in the explosion.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), and other security agencies have, however, put out the fire.

LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed that the fire has been put out by the combined team of emergency responders.

He said the remaining fuel in the tanker which is being transferred into another tanker would be handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

