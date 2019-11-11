Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege said on Monday that the late former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tamunoemi Sokari David-West would forever be remembered as a great patriot and intellectual of formidable standing at home and abroad.

According to Omo-Agege, Prof. David- West was one of those who truly left an indelible footprint on the sands of time.

The Deputy Senate President was reacting to the death of the former consultant virologist who served as Minister of Petroleum and Energy under President Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime as well as Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under former Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja Senator Omo-Agege who described Prof. David-West’s demise as a great loss to the nation, said, “My heart goes out to his family, the people of Buguma and the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State; a truly great son of the Niger Delta and a great Nigerian patriot has passed on at the age of 83.

“While we mourn, we must appreciate the noble essence of his time on earth as an idealist who consistently nursed an optimistic outlook about Nigeria’s capacity for genuine transformation.

“Prof. Tam David-West distinguished himself in the academia with numerous publications and in public service; he boldly rose to express well thought out criticisms in moments when undiluted truth was required in national affairs.

“With the passing of this great patriot, we have lost a true gem and we can only pray for his soul’s eternal repose and fortitude for the family he left behind. ”

Vanguard