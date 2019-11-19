Sylva tasks ExxonMobil, others on strong collaboration

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has tasked ExxonMobil and other International Oil Companies (IOCs) on strong collaboration to ensure efficient oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Sylva disclosed this in a statement signed by Alhaji Garba Deen Muhammad, his Special Adviser on Media, in Abuja on Tuesday

He spoke when he received the Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil in Nigeria, Mr Paul McGrath.

McGrath also doubles as the Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI).

The minister applauded the partnership between ExxonMobil and Nigeria, noting that as partners in progress, frequent collaboration remained important.

He encouraged ExxonMobil and other oil firms to always endeavour to ensure full representation at state events that would further cement the partnership

In his remarks, McGrath gave an assurance that the company would continue to deepen partnerships with the Nigerian Government and sustain top-level representation at state events.

He further pledged his commitment to sustain the relationship with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, adding that “there is nobody who doesn’t want to invest in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.