Swan Week: FRSC warns pedestrians against careless use of highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned pedestrians to be more conscious and cautious when using the roads to avoid being knocked down by vehicles.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, gave the warning during the opening of the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Week on Thursday in Awka.

Kumapayi, who joined in the SWAN Week Road Show with some of his officers, said the command was using the SWAN Week to restate its awareness on the safe use of the roads by motorists and pedestrians.

Also read:

He said pedestrians should use the pedestrian bridges provided and where they don’t exist, they should look on both sides to ensure there was no vehicle approaching before crossing the roads.

The sector commander advised that those walking in the night should wear reflective clothing to make them visible to the motoring public.

“I want to congratulate SWAN in Anambra for staging this event, SWAN members here are great partners to the FRSC and that is why we joined them in this event.

“This is Christmas period and normally we expect an increase in traffic.

“We are using this opportunity to again, raise awareness on the need for pedestrians to be more careful when using the roads, some people get knocked down because they are not mindful of the road environment.

“Let us use the pedestrian bridges, we must watch left-right-left before crossing and those walking in the night should put on reflective clothes so that they can be easily seen by motorists,” he said.

Speaking, Anthony Oji, Chairman of SWAN in Anambra, said the walk was both to raise awareness of the SWAN Week activities and also to improve the quality of health of the participants through mild exercises.

Oji, who later led SWAN members on a 5-aside football match, said the association would continue to engage stakeholders constructively to get the best in Anambra sports sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Walk started from the premises of Anambra Sports Development Commission (ASDC) through the expressway to Ekwueme Square where the football match held.

Vanguard