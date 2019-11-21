Suspected kidnappers allegedly abduct medical doctor

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Suspected kidnappers have allegedly abducted a medical doctor around the Mosogar, Ethiope West local government area axis of the Warri–Benin road Thursday.

At the time of writing, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke could not be reached for comment. But a top security source at Oghara Police station , headquarters of Ethiope West local government said they were aware of the alleged kidnap, adding that investigation was on. The source further pleaded for anonymity

Vanguard gathered that Mosogar, part of the busy Warri–Benin express road has in recent time become a black spot for kidnapping.

Private vehicle owners were allegedly whisked away with their vehicles by the kidnappers.

