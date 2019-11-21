Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 11 hunters in Adamawa

Umar Yusuf – Yola

At least 11 hunters have been killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Song local government area of Adamawa State.

The Administrative Secretary of the state chapter of the Nigeria Hunters association said 11 of its members were shot dead while 13 others sustained life-threatening injuries.

The administrative secretary who refused to disclose his name said: “What happened to my members between Gombi and Song was that 11 of them were invited by a man to come and assist him to control ravaging herders that took over his farmland. But unknown to the farmers, the Boko Haram insurgents had laid siege on the area. The hunters ran into them and they were killed.

READ ALSO: Troops renovate road leading to Boko Haram hideout in Borno

“The Boko Haram fighters rode on camels and used AK 47 rifles to kill our members.

“We want the government to intervene by calling the village head and community leaders in the state to stop Boko Haram fighters from coming to towns.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said six hunters were killed by the marauders.

Vanguard