Surety docked as suspects allegedly jumps bail

A 35-year-old surety, Enoch Perekemikunaham,  on Tuesday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, over alleged escape two defendants.

The surety, whose address was not given, is facing a count-charge of obstruction of justice.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha,  told the court that Perekemikunaham stood as surety for two crime suspects  – Kepriye Yanyangbini, 25, and Abel Arenibaro, 29 – charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor said that the duo stole a Tecno camera phone valued N30,000 on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Igbodigo, Okitipupa.

He added that the surety promised to produce them in court at any given time as the court requested, but failed to produce them as promised.

He said that the surety breached Section 126(1) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The surety, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the surety to N50,000  bail and ordered him to produce the defendants on Dec. 17, when the case would be heard.

