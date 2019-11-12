Breaking News
Super Eagles camp sizzles with the arrival of Musa, Iwobi and Ndidi

Nigeria captain and Al-Nassr winger Ahmed Musa, Everton forward Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as well as nine other players, are in camp.

The three-time African champions will take on the Republic of Benin in their opening Group L 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday

On Monday afternoon, Musa, who missed the Super Eagles friendly against Brazil last month, arrived in Uyo, along with Iwobi, Ndidi, Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins and Ramon Azeez.

 

Also in camp are Chidozie Awaziem, SemiAjayi, Ola Aina, Kenenth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Lokomotiv Moscow defender Brian Idowu has withdrawn from the game owing to passport issues and has been replaced with Enyimba’s Ifeanyi Anaemena. 11 players are still expected at the Super Eagles camp.

After their encounter with the Squirrels, Nigeria will travel to Setsoto Stadium to tackle Lesotho in their second group match on Sunday.

Source: Goal.com

