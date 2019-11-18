Sunday Dare harps on youth investment to sustain Nigeria’s project

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has disclosed that for the sustainability of the Nigerian project, the federal government must ensure investment in youth through the critical sectors of the economy.

Dare added that investments in education, technology, agriculture and developmental infrastructure if sustained, would be the way to go as a wise form of investment for the emancipation of Nigerian Youths.

A statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Alumni, Dare Adeyemi, disclosed that the Minister enumerated plans of the federal government to revise the National Youth Policy (2019-2023) with 11 key thematic areas of sports, education, science and technology, agriculture, environment, drug abuse, Health among others.

He said, “There is the need for urgent attention in Youth Investment from all stakeholders especially government in critical sectors to make for the sustainable stabilization of the Nigerian Project.

The bankable investments in education, technology, agriculture, and developmental infrastructure, if sustained, would be the way to go as a wise form of investment for the emancipation of Nigerian Youths.

We must emphasis full adherence to the national ethos and deviate from nepotism, lack of patriotism. Rolling petrol wealth in other sectors could give the youth more opportunities to sustainable development and enhance stability in the polity”.

In his response, the President of LAUTECH Alumni association, worldwide, Solomon Onilede, commended the Minister for counting LAUTECH worthy to benefit from his philanthropic gesture.

He added that LAUTECH in the time past have produced a lot of experts that have displayed their talents to serve the country.

Sunday Dare donated ultra-modern laptops and other equipment to the ICT department of the university and also pledged to help upgrade the institution’s sporting facilities.

Vanguard News