Sujimoto congratulates Maiden Ibru on her 70th birthday celebration

For her passion and dedication to building a legacy of excellence in the media, hospitality and allied industries, Sujimoto Limited has congratulated Lady Maiden Ibru as she celebrates her 70th birthday. According to the company, the accomplishments of Lady Ibru speak volume and she remains one of Africa’s most outstanding business leaders to emulate. Despite not having obtained a law degree, she is a tenacious fighter with a legal mind, who confronted all her battles head-on and won victoriously.

In a statement released by Sujimoto Construction Company and signed by the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, it describes Lady Maiden Ibru as a woman of remarkable achievements, a compassionate leader and truly an outstanding mother who has dedicated years to nurturing, growing and expanding several businesses and her family. Born and raised in Nigeria by a Greek father and Nigerian mother, Lady Ibru has continued to impact lives through her businesses and community service projects.

Speaking about the strong and inspirational bond between Lady Maiden Ibru and her husband, Chief Alex Ibru, Mr. Ogundele has this to say; ‘I will never forget the beautiful story of love and loyalty between you and the late chief Alex Ibru, who laid the foundations, which you have transformed into Nigeria’s No.1 Print Establishment!”

The statement reads in part “with an empire as huge as the Ibru’s dynasty, you have displayed great leadership characteristics and a rare winning mentality. Your great achievements and success story has earned you numerous recognitions and accolades by many as the Queen Mother of Print Media in Nigeria”.

It noted that the legacies of Lady Ibru built around the principles of “truth and integrity” are evident in the way that Sujimoto Construction is positioned to offer services, saying “we have gleaned from the philosophy of truth and integrity which we have applied in our dealings with our clients.”

