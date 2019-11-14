Strongest State in Nigeria: Abuja to host biggest reality TV Show

Abuja will host the first phase Grand finale of the biggest TV Reality show in Nigeria called Strongest State in Nigeria.

Strongest State in Nigeria TV Show which aims to solidify Nigeria’s unity has completed its first phase after a three months intensive camping in Saminaka, Kaduna State and will be holding a top-notch event to eliminate some states and select 12 states for the final search of the trophy of unity by 2020.

The Event which holds November 27th at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja would be having who is who in Nigeria in attendance and guest performance from some of Nigeria’s musicians like Duncan Mighty.

According to the Chairman of SSN Reality TV Show, High. Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, the event which would be one of a kind will have thrilling stage performance from all the contestants representing every state in Nigeria, The Event would be a power-packed program set aside to project Nigeria’s Culture and foster peace and unity in the country, he added.

