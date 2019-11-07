By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Divisional Police Office, Igando of the Lagos State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Taiwo Kasunmu has urged Nigerians, especially, the women folks to shun unnecessary displays of wealth and data on social media to avoid falling prey to criminals.

Read also:

Kasumu gave the advice in Lagos, while speaking at a programme, organised by the National Association of Seadogs, Egbeda, chapter.

The programme, tagged; ‘’Citizens Summit’’ had as its theme; ‘’State of Insecurity in the Nation.’’

Kasunmu warned that criminals are very much active on social media, saying showing off one’s acquisitions, family members and so on on facebook and others could make one vulnerable.

He also advised Nigerians against letting out too much about themselves in public places, saying they could play into the hands of criminals by doing so.

‘’We are in challenging times, security wise and there is the need for people to take precautions and avoid certain things so as not to play into the hands of criminals.

‘’For example, displaying one’s acquisitions, wives, children, husbands on Facebook and others is not good for security. You are exposing yourselves to criminals by doing so.

‘’These people, kidnappers, robbers and others monitor your posts .And from what you share on social media ,they get you easily .We have had cases like this.

‘’So, I urge our people to be security conscious. They should keep their private lives away from social media. These are challenging times, we need to be more safety conscious, ‘’he said.

He also, warned against buying things indiscriminately in traffic as criminals could pose as traffic traders to attack unsuspecting motorists.

Kasumu also advised motorists not to always keep valuables in vehicles in order not to attract traffic robbers.

On insecurity in the country, he said the problem of insurgency, spate of kidnappings, robberies among others were manifesting based on some factors.

Kasumu added that the economic situation in the country had also contributed to the security challenges in the country.

He however, said the police and other security agencies would continue to do their best to make things difficult for criminals and others undermining peace in the country.

He commended the National Association of Sea Dogs for organising the programme, saying the summit would help raising security consciousness in people.

Also speaking, the Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, also urged Nigerians to be security conscious.

‘’We should be security conscious. We should always monitor happenings in our neighbourhoods and report to security agencies.

‘’Also we should be friends with the police, they are our friends not our enemies.We should support them with logistics and other enablement.

Read also: How Maina deposited N3bn from Police Pension Fund in 2011 — Witness

‘’A peaceful and secure society is the responsibility of everyone. We should all do our bit, ‘’he said.

Earlier, the President, NAS, Egbeda chapter, Mr Tope David, said the group organised the summit to support efforts in finding solutions to security challenges.

‘’We do advocacy and sensitisation programmes, one of which is the citizens summit we are doing today.

‘’We also do a lot in the area of helping the less-privileged. We do all these to complement government’s efforts and impact on the society,” he said.

Vanguard