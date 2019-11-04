State of the nation: NDDC, War against Boko Haram Dominate OPALAN Meeting

Say Only Obedience to Rule of Law ‘ll Move Nigeria Forward

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Rising from one of its strategic meetings during the week to assess the state of the nation, Leaders of elite NGO, Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Communities Landlords Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN said only obedience to Rule of Law will move Nigeria Forward.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting held in Abuja, the association’s President, Bishop Udo Azogu said four major issues were discussed notably the new NDDC board, the war in the North East, environmental concerns in the oil, gas and solid mineral producing areas and foreign trip by leaders of the association to attract investment in Nigeria.

He stated that OMPALAN believed that the Country can only move forward through unfeigned commitment to the rule of law.

Bishop Azogu said the association viewed with great concern the non conformity with the act establishing the NDDC in the appointment of new board members and recycling of individuals who were earlier sacked by President Buhari for non performance, especially in view of the painful living conditions of vulnerable local communities that bear the brunt of acute environmental degradation.

He said the Presidency should confirm the list of Board members to ensure that it was not altered at the point of submission to the Senate.

The association argued that President Buhari obviously cannot recycle the same nominee he sacked for non performance, insisting that something must have gone wrong with the selection process of the newly constituted board.

‘‘Mr. President obviously cannot recycle the same nominee he sacked for non performance. Something does not add up with the new list announced by the Senate. OMPALAN calls on the good people of the Niger Delta region to remain calm and law-abiding as the association is working hard to protect mineral producing areas from undue exploitation and neglect.

‘‘OMPALAN views with great concern the environmental degradation ravaging solid mineral producing areas in the north of the Country from massive lead poisoning.

‘‘The association is willing to avail its expertise to support the effort of relevant authorities in the Country to ensure strict adherence to environmental standards in the exploitation of solid mineral resources in order to protect the environment of mineral producing areas and reduce human casualties.’’

The OMPALAN President also said the association is equally working to build synergy with state governments to strengthen democratic governance and national integration, adding that the meeting also discussed the foreign trip by leaders of the association to attract investors in specialized areas of food production to add more value to the nation’s food chain.

According to him, plan is ongoing to send a Nigerian delegation to Turkey to sign MoU with a Turkey based firm and University of Agriculture to train Nigerians on agricultural value chain and for the establishment of agriculture university.

