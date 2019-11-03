Stance on IPPIS not encouraging corruption in universities ― ASUU

”Besides, the NNPC, FIRS, NJC, CBN, Nigerian Security and Minting Press and National Assembly Service Commission, among others, have not been forced into the IPPIS. “Why will the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation forcefully migrate staff of federal universities to IPPIS?

”This speaks volumes of the fight against corruption.

”The question is, why are universities, whose conditions of services and peculiarities are incongruous with IPPIS, be forced into the scheme?” he asked.

Brown said that the Accountant-General’s office should redirect its energies toward addressing the concerns raised by ASUU on IPPIS as regards the universities, so as to avert industrial crisis.