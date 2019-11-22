By Theodore Opara

THE Group Chief Executive Officer of Stallion Group, Mr. Anant Badjatya has described the introduction of the two new Ashok Leyland light truck vehicles, Partner and Boss as his company’s renewed commitment toward providing affordable, tough, dependable, durable vehicle to their customers for logistic solution.

Mr. Badjatya who was speaking at the launch of the new commercial trucks at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos said that the company has invested heavily in genuine spare parts to keep all its products on the road at all time.

It will be recalled that Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hindya Group, along with Stallion Motors, its distributor in Nigeria for more than a decade has sales and service outlets across the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt. The compnay has also invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centre in Lagos, to support the distribution of genuine parts across the country.

Badjatya noted that Stallion is a household name in Nigeria, controls more than 45 per cent of new car businesses in the country and undoubtedly is one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment by the virtue of its vast distribution network.

Also, commenting on the launch, Mr. Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, described Nigeria as an important African market for Ashok Leyland. According to him, the new range of fully built trucks have a contemporary design, a new-generation platform and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort. He further noted that “we are offering two products that will provide the best total cost of ownership to our customers.”

The key attributes of Partner he noted are excellent performance, customer profitability and driver comfort, packed with superior mileage, load carrying ability, stability and maneuverability, the Partner helps run the business with better return on investment.

The BOSS offers class-leading comfort that sets the benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry. The dashboard is ergonomically designed with the controls placed intelligently. The vehicle comes with multi-angle adjustable seats. The steering column comes with tilt-able and telescopic movements, while the two-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Seth however added, “Our aim in the international markets is to add more products to our portfolio and offer innovative and comprehensive solution to our global customers. Experience a new class of LHD vehicles from Ashok Leyland”.

