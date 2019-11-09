Breaking News
Translate

Spluttering Tottenham Hotspur held at home by Sheffield United

On 8:44 pmIn News, Sportsby

Tottenham Hotspur’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to five games as George Baldock’s equaliser earned an impressive Sheffield United side a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The hosts were fortunate to go ahead in the 58th minute through Son Heung-min’s goal and again when David McGoldrick’s apparent equaliser soon afterwards was ruled out by VAR.

Son’s goal was Tottenham’s first attempt on target but it failed to spark Mauricio Pochettino’s side into life.

Chris Wilder’s United kept plugging away and were duly rewarded when Baldock’s miscued low cross sneaked in at the back post, the goal was allowed to stand after another VAR check.

ALSO READ: Simeone: Atletico Madrid need concentration and consistency

Tottenham showed belated urgency and Lucas Moura almost snatched a win in stoppage time when his piledriver was tipped over the bar by Dean Henderson.

The draw lifted United into fifth spot on 17 points with Tottenham languishing in 12th, three points worse off.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.