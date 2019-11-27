Speaker, Oba Elegushi, others attend Temple Jam Basketball tournament finale

Over a thousand spectators crammed into the indoor hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday, 24th November, 2019, to watch the grand finale of the debut Temple Jam Basketball tournament, which saw the Gidi Giants lift the trophy after defeating Gombe Bulls 58-51 in a tense and pulsating affair.

The finale was opened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was just one of a host of many special guests which includes Oba Saheed Elegushi, Daddy Showkey, Sound Sultan, Jeff Akoh, Mimi Onalaja, Mama Tobi, amongst others.

The Temple Jam basketball tournament, an initiative between the Lagos State baskeball Association and the Temple Management Company, witnessed 8 teams compete for the trophy over a 7-day period. The teams involved were the Oluyole Warriors of Oyo, Gidi Giants, Comets of Ondo, Anambra Flames, Gombe Bulls, Tema Harbor City, Kano Pillars and Nigeria Potters.