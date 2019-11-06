Speaker eulogizes Hon Idagbo’s mother @78

…says success not found in vacuum

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Monday, eulogized the mother of Hon Legor Idagbo, representing Bekwara/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Mrs. Bernadette Idagbo, as she celebrated her 78th birthday.

Gbajabiamila described Idagbo as a rare gift to humanity and said her life has really impacted her children and those who are not her children positively, hence the evidence in the life of Hon Idagbo who is currently the Chairman, House Committee on National Contents Development and Monitoring.

Other personalities that were present at the celebration include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Loaded Global Nigeria Limited, Prince Akwaji Offiono (aka Akwase), other Members of House of Representatives and other guests.

He said: “Mummy, you are not just a gift to your family, but a rare gift to humanity for the milk of kindness God has given you. As you click one more year, may the Almighty God continue to shower His blessings on you.

“Thank you Hon Legor, I must say one thing before I leave, in spite of your very kind words, I don’t want us to be taken away from what today signifies. Today is Mama’s day and all encomiums and all showers of praise.

“Mama I wish all the best, I wish you many more bonuses as your son puts it, that after 70 years, all the other ones are bonuses. I wish you many more bonuses to come. As you are looking fit and young for that age, may you continue to glow with elegance and may your days be even longer.

“You have in your son a very worthy legislature, who we are all proud of. And once again I wish all the best. God bless you Ma and I look forward to seeing you again.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker expressed his appreciation over the support and cooperation he had received from Hon Adagbo in the Green Chamber.

“And I appreciate everything you have said. And without you guys around me, I cannot have any success. Success doesn’t come in a vacuum. So I have you all here to thank more than anything else for your support.

Speaking earlier, Hon Adagbo appreciated the Speaker for finding time to celebrate with his mother on her birthday including his family and other guests who graced the occasion.

He described the Speaker as the best Speaker of the House, and he is always proud of him (Gbajabiamila).

“I want to thank you, Mr Speaker. I want to say that I am proud that I stood by you and I have never been prouder. Before you came, I was telling a few friends that, Femi Gbajabiamila vilified because they saw the star in you. And when we pushed and you eventually emerged, that star is now shinning.

“Today every well-meaning member of the National Assembly, are saying you are the best speaker of the House, I have so much pride in my heart and I say this is not the end of the road.

He further expressed optimism that, “In 2023, we may never know, we would have the course to support you again for other courses. We will stand by you in whatever course you would want us to go with you. Mr. Speaker, thank you for being a good brother and friend.”

Prince Akwaji also described Mummy Idagbo as a blessing to mankind and a worthy mother every child should be proud of.

vanguard