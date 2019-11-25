Ben Agande, Kaduna

Kaduna based popular bookseller, Mustapha Ahmed has appealed to governor Nasir El Rufai to spare his multi-millionaire naira House in Kamazou area of Kaduna state, saying it is his lifetime investment from over thirty years of selling books in the city.

The magnificent house is among about 300 houses earmarked by the state government for destruction.

The houses earmarked for demolition are located in communities like Marji, Babban Saura, Old Kamazou, Janruwa and Angwan Maigero areas of the city.

Mustapha who spoke with journalists on the property Sunday said he had already begun the process of acquiring a certificate of occupancy for the property.

Officials of the Kaduna state urban planning development Agency stormed the Karmazou area where some properties were pulled down in the wee hours of Saturday.

Mustapha Ahmed who owns the popular Mustapha Bookshop around the Leventis Roundabout area of the city said he had spent over N500 Million on the sprawling edifice.

“This is my lifetime investment. I have sold books in the last thirty years and I just want this as a place that I will retire to. I am not interested in fighting the government. I am just appealing that my house should be spared” he said.

The perimeter fence if the sprawling house was pulled down and several other houses, including business centres, was partially destroyed by officials of the state agency.

Residents of the areas affected by the demolition accused the government of being insensitive, saying that no prior notice was given to residents of the areas.

But Ismaila Dikko managing director of KASUPDA said the houses were built illegally.

He said the agency issued “stop work notices“ to those who built on the land since 2012 but the people refused to stop building in the area.

“The area is part of the eastern sector gazetted in 1994 with an order that doesn’t allow development without planning permission and statutory rights of occupancy.

“Ask if they have any permits before development and our ‘X mark‘ and painting have been all over their properties advising them to stop.

“We have issued stop-work notices since 2012 but they went ahead to build illegally, this is not acceptable. The area has its plan, with schools, cemeteries, markets, police station, hospital, etc, but they decided to build without regards” he said

