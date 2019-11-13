David Villa, Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer, has announced that he will retire when his contract at Vissel Kobe expires at the end of this year.

The former Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker, 38, will leave behind a playing career full of goals, records and trophies. After starting out at CD Tuilla, Villa moved on to play for Sporting Gijon before bursting on to the scene with Real Zaragoza.

Valencia snapped Villa up, but it was at Barcelona where he went on to win several major honours as an integral part of their forward line. After leaving the Camp Nou, he was part of the Atletico Madrid squad which won the 2013/14 LaLiga Santander title.

Upon leaving European football, Villa signed for New York City FC in the United States before finishing his career with Vissel Kobe in Japan.

On the international stage, Villa won the 2008 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup with Spain, while he still sits as the leading scorer in La Roja’s history with 59 goals.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News