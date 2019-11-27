Soyuznik performs free fibroids, goitre, hernia, other surgeries in Lagos

By Gabriel Olawale

Hundreds of residents in Lagos and its environs weekend benefitted from free medical surgeries organised by Soyuznik Alumni Association as part of efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Various life-saving surgeries ranging from fibroids, goiter, hernia, and lumps among others were performed free of charge.

The medical outreach which held from 21st through 24th of November 2019 brought smiles on the faces of many Lagosians, the majority of which are women, children and the elderly. The exercise also availed thousands of people the opportunity to check their blood pressure, glucose level, eye checks as well as getting free reading glasses.

Speaking on the rationale behind the exercise, Chairman, Lagos State branch of the Alumni, Dr. Lasisis Durojaiye said Soyuznik medical the outreach programme was unique as it focuses mainly on life-disrupting and threatening medical conditions that require surgery.

Durojaiye said that their focus was mainly on rural dwellers, women and children, widows, orphans, and physically challenged persons.

He noted that free surgery was carried out by medical and health professionals who are members of Soyuznik in Lagos.

“Our alumni is an association of graduates of institutions of higher learning in countries of C.I.S and Baltic States (former USSR), a non-governmental organization.”

National President of the Soyuznik Alumni Association, Henry Ajomale urged Lagosians and residents in the neighbouring states to take advantage of the exercise.

Secretary of the association, Kunmi Akinade said that the free medical outreach would be extended to other states. “We have plans to extend the gesture to other parts of the country.”

Chairman of Ijegun Joint CDA, Mr. Wale Akinbo appreciate the gesture and urged the organizer to make it an annual event as it will avail less privileged of the society to know their health status.

vanguard