Southampton 1-2 Everton: Toffees seal rare away victory against Saints

Southampton suffered another disappointing result as Richarlison’s 75th-minute strike condemned them to a 2-1 defeat against Everton at St Mary’s.

Everton arrived at St Mary’s without an away league win since late March, and with some questioning whether they had developed a bit of soft-touch after recent VAR-related incidents went against them.

In a game that often lacked quality between two Premier League strugglers, Tom Davies headed the visitors in front after just four minutes, and Saints were fortunate not to be further behind during a one-sided first half.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced Sofiane Boufal at the interval, and it was the substitute’s cross that was tapped home from close range by Danny Ings to restore parity five minutes into the restart.

Marco Silva came out in defence of Richarlison this week, feeling his player had been the victim of poor decisions from referees in recent games, and Brazil forward repaid his manager with a fine finish to secure Everton’s first three points on the road this season.

The result alleviates some of the pressure on Silva, moving his side up to 13th in the table ahead of the international break, while Southampton remain deep in trouble in 19th, three points adrift of safety.

Source: Sky Sports

