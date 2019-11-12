Breaking News
South Sudan President invites Prophet TB Joshua for prayers

By Onozure Dania
By Onozure Dania

Having advocated for peace, unity and development in his country, South Sudan President, Salva Kiir Mayardit has resolved to invite Prophet TB Joshua into the country to hold prayers with his people.

Disclosing this yesterday, Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny, opined that TB Joshua is expected to visit South Sudan on Tuesday to hold prayers at the presidential palace.

His words, “Yes, he is coming tomorrow to hold prayers for peace. He is coming to pray for the leaders at J1,” Ateny said.

Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as T. B. Joshua is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist. He founded The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, and owns the Christian television network Emmanuel TV.

TB Joshua gained prominence in South Sudan for his alleged prophecy of a failed coup attempt against President Salva Kiir before the conflict that erupted in 2013.

However, Kiir sent a high-level delegation headed by Vice President Wani Igga to Nigeria to deliver an invitation to the prophet offering him an advisory role in the government.

