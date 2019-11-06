Soldiers arrest suspected cultists over murder in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Four suspected cultists identified as students of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, have been arrested by soldiers over the alleged murder of their colleague in Aba.

The students; Stanley Kelechi, Kalu Ihechi Paul, Chiemeka Nwosu and Okoro Prince, were alleged to have masterminded the killing of another student at MCC Road, Aba.

A source told Vanguard that the suspects (cultists), who had been hiding after the incident, were arrested when they came to take part in the ongoing semester examination in the school. However, their leader is still at large.

The source said; “Some months ago, there was this incident at MCC road where a boy was killed by suspected cultists. The boys that were arrested today are alleged to be members of the cult group that carried out the operation.

“Now that examinations are on, they came out of hiding to write their examinations, but they never knew that the security agencies have been trailing them.

“They were later taken away by the soldiers. Students of the Polytechnic were seen praising the soldiers over their arrest.”

Commanding Officer, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General Solomon Kumapayi, confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultists and added that they will be handed over to the Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria.