Social Media Bill: CSO calls for immediate stoppage 

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A Civil Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Wednesday, called for immediate stoppage of the Social Media Bill on the floor of the Senate.

This was stated by the Convener, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, while reacting in a chat with Vanguard, over the bill which now has passed second reading on the floor of the Senate.

Adeyanju who described the bill as stifling criticism and v oices of dissent said the bill will trample the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

According to him, the legislature has turned itself into an enemy of the people they represent following anti-people legislation such as the Social Media Bill.

He said: “ We believe the senate that is one of the legislatures in the world has suddenly become the enemies of the Nigeria people.

“Who would have ever imagined it that in a nation where the opposition came to power in 2015 with the usage of social media and free speech that Nigerians will ever have to face these kinds of tyrannical steps.

“Immediate suspension of the tyrannical and anti repressive legislation. The bill is to stifle criticism and the voices of dissent. I am speaking the mind of every reasonable Nigerian.”

Meanwhile, he also disclosed that soon the CSO community will embark on mass action and will mobilize Nigerians to resist and reject the bill because it is against the fundamental human rights of bona fide citizens.

“We are already strategizing for rallies and mass action.”

He further stated that they will approach appropriate embassies and high commissions to place a ban on lawmakers who endorse the bill.

“We will also be demanding for a visa ban on all legislators who participate or endorse this bill including the leadership of the National Assembly”, he stated.

However, the human rights activist also said they envisage resistance from the government to counter their demands.

“As usual we do envisage resistance from the government to count us.

vanguard This government is determined not to respect the tenets of democracy”, he added.