Soccer coach docked for ‘raping’ teenage boy

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Island on Wednesday remanded a 32-year-old football coach, Leodina Ahamadah, in prison for allegedly having anal sex with a nine-year-old boy.

The Magistrate, Mrs. K. O. Doja-Ojo, remanded the defendant in prison pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ahamadah, who resides at Idi-Aba area of Lekki Beach Road, was charged with forceful rape.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on November 18 at Idi-Aba Area of Lekki Beach Road, Lagos.

Chukwudi said: “The defendant forcefully and sexually penetrated the nine-year-old boy’s anus with his penis, without his consent.

“Ahamadah, who charges between N150 and N200 to coach the boy and other children, had approached the boy to come and play football on the day of the incident.

“The boy had told him that he was not coming because he had no money to pay for his services.

“The defendant, however, told him not to worry and promised to pay for him to practise and play football for that day.

“Instead of taking him to where they usually play football, the coach took him to his house and had sexual intercourse with him through the anus.”

According to her, the offence contravenes Section 261of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

Magistrate Doja- Ojo asked the defendant to approach the High Court to seek for bail as the court lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail.

She ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till December 12 for DPP’s advice. (NAN)

Vanguard