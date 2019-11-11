Smart assures of hitch free AIO conference

By Rosemary Onuoha

Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Tope Smart has assured the international community of a hitch-free hosting of the African Insurance Organisation, AIO, conference in Nigeria next year.

He disclosed that the hosting by Nigeria has the full backing of the federal government.

Smart who was recently appointed the Vice President of the AIO also assured members of the AIO of an effective and efficient work relationship.

Smart, who is Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc has successfully chaired the planning committee of the University of Lagos Alumni Association Golden Jubilee awards and gala night which took place in Lagos.

Smart took over the Vice President of AIO from Mrs. Delphine Traoré, Regional Chief Operating Officer Allianz Africa who was appointed AIO President at the end of the Assembly.

This is coming following Nigeria’s acceptance to host the conference next year, 2020.

Vanguard