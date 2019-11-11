Six Indian students jailed in US over immigration fraud

A United States court has sentenced six of the eight Indians arrested in the Farmington University immigration fraud case.

The sentencing was based on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regulations.

The Indian students were arrested on charges of running a “Pay to Stay” visa racket wherein they were assisted hundreds of immigrants in illegally prolonging their stays in the US.

Six were arrested in Detroit, one in Florida and one in Virginia on orders of the US District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.

All eight defendants, from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India, pleaded guilty, Khaalid Walls, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told Indian daily, The Times of India.

“Santosh Sama has been sent to jail for 24-month while Barath Kakireddy and Suresh Kandala received terms of 18-month each.

“Avinash Thakkapally was sentenced 15-month in jail, whereas Aswanth Nune and Naveen Prathipati were each handed 12-month jail terms,” Walls said

Prem Rampeesa will be sentenced on November 19 while the eighth accused Phanideep Karnati in January 2020.

They will be deported to India following their prison terms, the spokesperson added. (NAN)

Vanguard