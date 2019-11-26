SIP was thorough, professional under Osinbajo – Prof. Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) says the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was very thorough and professional under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Professor of Law noted that the SIP should not have been removed from the Office of the Vice President. He added the decision might slow the progress of the programmes.

Reacting to a question that the role of the Vice President seems to have been whittled, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said, “The main responsibility that was taken away from the Vice President is the Social Investment Programme which has been taken to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs”.

He added that, “I was given the impression that some people working on the SIP have been moved to that ministry. I think we should wait and see. My approach to things as shown in my support for Magu is that when things are going well, I don’t like disturbing them.

“The Vice President’s office handled the SIP in an impeccable and successful manner. So, I think removing it from his supervision is a risk because it may slow down things.

“Mrs. Mariam Uwais who was the adviser, did a magnificent job. They were thorough, professional and curbed corruption.

“The school feeding programme and other aspects of the programme went well. Those involved in corruption were brought to book and monies were recovered.

“I personally would have wanted things to continue as it was. But those who have the powers have decided that they want to transfer it to a new ministry. I just hope this new ministry does not fall below the stand,” he said.

