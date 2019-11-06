Simple tips for cleaning diamond engagement rings at home

We all love our diamond engagement rings and want to know how to keep them clean over a period of time.

Honestly speaking, there are not many things as mesmerizing as the sparkle of a diamond engagement rings after it is freshly cleaned and polished.

There is always the option of taking the ring to a professional jeweler for this purpose. However, it is also possible to clean and polish a diamond ring at home and the process is quite simple. Mentioned below are a few useful tips that will help immensely during your cleaning job.

How to clean: Rings often tend to lose their shine and sparkle because of exposure to commonly used cosmetics such as makeup, hairspray, lotions, perfume, etc. Luckily, it is possible to bring back the lost sparkle by just a simple home cleaning.

The best homemade cleaning agent for diamond rings is the solution of a dishwashing soap with warm water. Soak your ring in this solution for twenty to forty minutes, followed by very gentle brushing of the stone using a soft toothbrush. Finally, rinse the ring under flowing hot water. If the result doesn’t look good enough, repeat the same process once again.

In addition to dishwashing soaps, this solution can also be prepared by using a body wash or shampoo. However, please remember that any moisturizing substance must not be used in this cleaning solution. All moisturizing products generally leave a thin film on the surface of the rings and the purpose of this cleaning is to avoid the formation or elimination of such layers. While drying your diamond ring, make it a point to avoid using paper towels because they can scratch the metal surface. Instead, you may simply rely on air drying or use a soft cotton cloth for wiping it.

When to clean: If you want your diamond engagement ring to look its best, you should clean it once every week. This will keep the ring free of oil and everyday buildup. In addition to this weekly at-home cleaning, it is a good idea to have the ring cleaned by a professional jeweler, at least twice a year. In the case of individuals that are exposed regularly to a high level of debris, this cleaning frequency can be even higher. Therefore, if you have an active lifestyle or frequently deal with oil and spices in the kitchen, just home cleaning may not be sufficient to keep your diamond ring clean.

Things to avoid: In our efforts to keep our engagement rings clean, none of us want to damage them. This is why certain things should never be used in this cleaning process. Commonly used household cleaners such as acetone, chlorine, or bleach can cause serious harm to a ring by breaking down the base metals used in the ring. Also, abrasive products such as baking soda, toothpaste, and other powdered cleaners should not be used because they can easily create scratches on the surface of a metal.

Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaners: We all know that ultrasonic jewelry cleaners are extremely useful for cleaning jewelry items. However, it is always better to avoid using them at home. This machine’s functional pattern involves sending vibrations through the cleaning solution and water for a short duration. This vigorous movement can very easily lead to loosening of the stones. In the worst possible case, the stone may even get detached and fall out inside the machine. A professional jeweler can test the stones on the spot and even secure them before using an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. However, if you are using it at home, this is not possible.

These were just a few simple cleaning tips for your diamond engagement ring. If you want to find out more maintenance tips for your favorite jewelry items, you may seek help from Adina's Jewels.

