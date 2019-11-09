Simeone: Atletico Madrid need concentration and consistency

Atletico Madrid welcome Espanyol to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday knowing that three points are required after a disappointing run of results and Diego Simeone has made it clear what he expects from his team.

The coach was adamant that there was no need for major changes in his team’s style or approach

We have had these ideas for years and we need to show them on the pitch, sometimes you can see it and sometimes you can’t,” Simeone explained

We’ve been inconsistent like most teams in LaLiga Santander and the team who is most concentrated will be the best.”We need to work on concentration and consistency and you get that on the pitch, not from talking.

However, the coach was also keen to recognise that his team are not at their best after defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.”It’s a bit complicated because we have three important players out,” Simeone insisted.

“When we are all available we will be stronger and have more competition, that will help us to keep improving.”We need to convince ourselves that we can do it and find the consistency that we are looking for

“That led to questions about whether Atletico would be able to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona this season, but Simeone is only focused on the short term, starting with the visit of Espanyol.

“We keep thinking game by game” Simeone responded. “Tomorrow [Sunday] we face a team with a new coach who will be motivated and it’ll be a complicated game, then we’ll keep trying to improve

“Simeone hinted that there could be changes to his team, but Pablo Machin’s Espanyol side will face a challenging encounter with Atletico Madrid out to prove a point on home turf.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News