Siju Iluyomade, ARISE Women to commission projects in Abuja

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The long wait of the people of Dafara and Kabusa Village in the suburb of Abuja the federal capital territory for assistance to uplift their lives will soon be a thing of the past.

This is as a result of the determination of Dr Iluyomade’s Arise Women Foundation determination and doggedness in making sure all the promises made to the village people in the “adopt-a-village” scheme embarked upon by the platform are all met.

The programme will witness thousands of individual beneficiaries apart Communities including two different villages Dafara and Kabusa will hold between 29th of November and 1st of of December with different empowerment activities lined up. The special event officially starts with the commissioning of the Arise Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Academy designed to trained over one hundred thousands of adopted Dafara and Kabusa indigents, particularly women to start with.

The Arise academy is part of the fulfillment of the Dr Iluyomade’s faith-based Non-Governmental Organization and commitment to accelerating nation building through empowerment of women in the society, it will be followed by Gala Night and Dinner at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja where every participant will be expected to wear the Arise Ankara

Since the NGO moved to adopt Dafara Village, Abuja in its scheme, over 800,000 inhabitants of the community including her neighbors has benefitted from different charity initiative of Arise women foundation. Which includes provision of free notebooks and textbooks to Dafara Primary school including tables and chairs.

Also, free school bags were given to Kpaduma primary school pupils Dafara. Arise built and donated computerized library to Dafara Community primary school, Constructed and donated boreholes, thousands of bags of rice to Dafara, Kpaduma and Kobi Villages. 10-bed medical facility was also built at Dafara village. Three different IDP’s camp in the North were also presented with Shoes, Clothes, Bags of rice and many more.

Vanguard