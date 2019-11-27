Ship owners see opportunity for regional shipping with border closure

By Godfrey Bivbere

SOME operators in shipping industry are eyeing opportunities for development of West African regional shipping industry following the closure of the nation’s borders.

Some of them who spoke with Vanguard Maritime Report on the state of shipping in the region said business men should explore the possibility of commencing shipping services within the region which is presently none existence.

They are of the opinion that not only is the market available presently, but that such trade would help create the necessary statistics of the volume of trade amongst nations in the sub-region.

They noted that the kind of trade taking place across the borders before the closure of the Nigerian border were mostly unofficial and undocumented.

Managing Director of Kammany Marine Services Limited, Charles Okorefe, said the closure of the border creates an untapped opportunity in the movement of cargo along the sub-region by sea.

Okorefe explained that there is availability of cargo, especially with the border closure by the government.

According to him, “If you are talking about cargo movement within the sub-region, it is almost nonexistent apart from things like petroleum products, but talking about dry cargo, it is almost non-existent. That there are no local shipping lines that move cargo along West Africa does not mean there is absence of cargo. Nigeria manufactures a lot of goods in terms of solid minerals.

“The road mode is compromised because we have porous borders and even bush paths. So what that entails is that there is a niche market in cargo movement by sea across the West African coast. It is an untapped area; so investors who have eagle eyes can focus their attention on that area.

“You can see the effect it is having with the closure of the borders. If there was an established maritime movement of cargo between Nigeria and these West African countries, the outcry will not be as much as we are seeing it today because you do not have to smuggle goods from one port to another, they have to go through the normal process.”

Similarly, Isaac Jolapamo, former President of Indigenous Ship Owners of Nigeria, ISAN, which later metamorphosed to Nigerian Ship Owners Association, NISA, said there is absence of shipping services along the sub-region.

Jolapamo expressed hope that efforts should be made to revive shipping services in the region with the border closure.