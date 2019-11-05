Shehu Sani disagrees with Presidency over claims that Ex-Presidents asked for Tips to Award Contracts

…asks Presidency to come up with names and facts

By Henry Umoru

For carpeting former Presidents, alleging that they demanded tips before awarding contracts, former senator, Shehu Sani has asked the Presidency to come up with names and facts to buttress the allegations.

Speaking with Vanguard on Tuesday, Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, said that the Presidency should raise the names of the past presidents because before the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, there were three others.

According to Senator Sani, before Buhari, there were past Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo; Late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

Senator Sani who warned the Presidency against over generalisation and attempt to criminalise past Presidents without substantiating the allegations, said, ” my view is that it is a revelation by the Presidency that needs to be backed with facts and evidence in order not to generalize and criminalize all the past Presidents.

“It will be more moral if this could be backed by facts and names named because of recent and before the present government, we had Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan as past Presidents.”

Vanguard Nigeria News